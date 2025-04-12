Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Telavi Municipality
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Telavi Municipality, Georgia

2 properties total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Kisiskhevi, Georgia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kisiskhevi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 209 m²
Number of floors 1
A premium wine and tourism project founded in 2008 by a German entrepreneur in the heart of …
$385,000
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Kisiskhevi, Georgia
3 bedroom townthouse
Kisiskhevi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 286 m²
Number of floors 3
A premium-class gated residential complex that combines comfort, sustainability, and a profi…
$265,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Telavi Municipality, Georgia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes