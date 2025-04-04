Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Senaki Municipality
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Senaki Municipality, Georgia

1 property total found
8 bedroom House in Senaki, Georgia
8 bedroom House
Senaki, Georgia
Bedrooms 8
Area 354 m²
Number of floors 3
Senaki, Tamar Street 26 is for sale a three-story private house of 354 sq.m. with its own la…
$49,200
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Service Line
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Senaki Municipality, Georgia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes