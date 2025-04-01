Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Samegrelo-Upper Svaneti
  4. Land

Plot of land in Zugdidi, Georgia
Plot of land
Zugdidi, Georgia
Area 6 038 m²
For sale is a large plot of land of NON-agricultural purpose (commercial) in the city of Zug…
$160,000
Plot of land in Senaki, Georgia
Plot of land
Senaki, Georgia
Area 9 043 m²
9,043 sq.m. agricultural (arable) land plot for sale, Senaki, Teklati village.
$8,160
Plot of land in Anaklia, Georgia
Plot of land
Anaklia, Georgia
Area 11 025 m²
For sale flat green plot 5 kilometers from the sea in a picturesque area of ​​the Black Sea …
$176,400
Plot of land in Lazika, Georgia
Plot of land
Lazika, Georgia
a large, rectangular, even area with green spaces 5 kilometers from the sea in the picturesq…
$96,736
