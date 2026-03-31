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Manufacture Buildings in Kvareli Municipality, Georgia

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🍇 Operating Winery for Sale in Kakheti – Ideal Business Investment! in Kvareli Municipality, Georgia
🍇 Operating Winery for Sale in Kakheti – Ideal Business Investment!
Kvareli Municipality, Georgia
Area 20 000 m²
🍇 Operating Winery for Sale in Kakheti – Ideal Business Investment! For sale: a fully equip…
$1,20M
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🏭 For Sale – Modern Winery in Gremi, Kakheti in 1 st, Georgia
🏭 For Sale – Modern Winery in Gremi, Kakheti
1 st, Georgia
🏭 For Sale – Modern Winery in Gremi, Kakheti 📍 Location: Village of Gremi, next to the Gr…
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