Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Kvareli Municipality
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Kvareli Municipality, Georgia

Kvareli
3
4 properties total found
Fully equipped, brand-new wine factory with a full production cycle, located in Kvareli in Kvareli, Georgia
Fully equipped, brand-new wine factory with a full production cycle, located in Kvareli
Kvareli, Georgia
For Sale – Exclusive Offer! ✧ Fully equipped, brand-new wine factory with a full production …
Price on request
Leave a request
FOR SALE – A Unique and Distinctive Château in the Heart of Kvareli! in Kvareli, Georgia
FOR SALE – A Unique and Distinctive Château in the Heart of Kvareli!
Kvareli, Georgia
FOR SALE – A Unique and Distinctive Château in the Heart of Kvareli! We offer a rare opport…
Price on request
Leave a request
Wine is not just taste and aroma — it's the atmosphere and location that create it! in Shilda, Georgia
Wine is not just taste and aroma — it's the atmosphere and location that create it!
Shilda, Georgia
Area 10 000 m²
Wine is not just taste and aroma — it's the atmosphere and location that create it! With …
Price on request
Leave a request
FOR SALE!!! PREMIUM-CLASS HOTEL RESORT — OPERATING BUSINESS IN KVARELI! in Kvareli, Georgia
FOR SALE!!! PREMIUM-CLASS HOTEL RESORT — OPERATING BUSINESS IN KVARELI!
Kvareli, Georgia
FOR SALE!!! PREMIUM-CLASS HOTEL RESORT — OPERATING BUSINESS IN KVARELI! 🌳 Location: Just…
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go