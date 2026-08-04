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Townhouses in Ozurgeti Municipality, Georgia

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Townhouse in Shekvetili, Georgia
Townhouse
Shekvetili, Georgia
Area 455 m²
For sale a large-scale townhouse on the first line of the sea in Shekvetili 🏖️🏠📍 Location: S…
$370,000
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