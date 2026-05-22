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Manufacture Buildings in Ozurgeti Municipality, Georgia

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Manufacture 2 300 m² in Ozurgeti, Georgia
Manufacture 2 300 m²
Ozurgeti, Georgia
Area 2 300 m²
Number of floors 2
🚀Finished production complex for sale in Ozurgeti📍 Location: Town Hall, Ozurgeti🚛 To the com…
$1,60M
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