About the complex

The project — Alliance Centropolis — is the brightest architectural Batumi’s work of art worth $380 million, as well as another complex in the portfolio of one of the most interesting and advanced residential complex construction of the company “Alliance group”. The project is a 50-story residential building, containing residential flats. as well as several floors including a swimming pool, restaurant, spa, fitness center, business lounge environment, 3-level parking zone, and more. Also, if you like to gamble, this project will have the largest casino on the Black Sea coast, where you can relax and spend an evening comfortably with friends. The project is a very profitable investment for people who plan to rent out apartments after purchase, because in just 5-7 years you will be able to secure a return on your investment, and also have a great place to live on the Black Sea coast.

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Management company
  • House leased
  • Individual heating
  • Rough finish
  • Fenced area
  • Parking
  • Elevator
  • Online tour
Property Parametres
Class
Class
Premium class
Type of new building construction
Type of new building construction
Monolithic
The year of construction
The year of construction
2027
Finishing options
Finishing options
Finished
Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², EUR
Apartment price, EUR
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 54.2
Price per m², EUR 2,477
Apartment price, EUR 134,111
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 72.8
Price per m², EUR 1,985
Apartment price, EUR 144,505
Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², EUR
Property cost, EUR
Apartments Apartment
Area, m² 34.6
Price per m², EUR 2,572
Apartment price, EUR 89,000
New building location
Batumi, Georgia

