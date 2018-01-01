Alliance Centropolis

Kobuleti, Georgia

from €41,520

Completion date: 2024

WH Kobuleti Residence is a residential complex with a bewitching architecture on the first coastline in the popular resort town of Kobuleti. With modern infrastructure. The complex is built of 8 floors. Green modern materials are used in construction and soundproofing protection was used for convenience by residents. The main advantage of the complex is the beach 20 meters away. Here you can enjoy the clean sea, mountain air, landscaped territory. All conditions for a healthy and comfortable life. The apartments are presented with modern layouts: a studio and a studio with 1 bedroom from 30 to 53 sq.m. The apartments are designed by author's design and furniture. Each apartment has an open balcony with a bewitching view of the sea and mountains. Infrastructure: - Cafe; - Restaurants; - Shops; - Medical facilities; - Educational institutions; - Beauty salon; - Fitness center; - Bank branches.