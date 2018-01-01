  1. Realting.com
Alliance Renaissance

Kobuleti, Georgia
€51,763
About the complex

Alliance Renaissance is the latest gem in Georgia’s Black Sea coastline, developed by Alliance Group. This project will mark its footprint in the climatic and balneological resort of Kobuleti and will stand out with its unique location — only 30 meters away from the sea.

The structure of this complex will be composed of 3 towers A, B, and C, connected by a common podium, and a stand-alone 14-story health and fitness center of an international and reputable brand. The health center is specially designed, offering a unique space for as many as 15 different types of therapeutic procedures, including:

– Cardiovascular Therapy
– Respiratory Therapy
– Gastrointestinal Therapy
– Nervous System Therapy
– Musculoskeletal Therapy
– Dermatological Therapy
– Aesthetic Therapy
– Nutritionology Therapy
– Post-traumatic Therapy
– Psychological Therapy

Speaking of its investment value, the Alliance Renaissance is a truly outstanding project in the region, not only by its unique and innovative design but also due to a total project cost of 112 million USD, reflecting the scale, sophistication, and far-reaching impact of this development project — making it one of the perfect options to consider.

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Management company
  • House leased
  • Individual heating
  • Rough finish
  • Fenced area
  • Parking
  • Elevator
  • Online tour
Property Parametres
Premium class
Monolithic
2027
Finished
Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², EUR
Apartment price, EUR
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 62.9
Price per m², EUR 1,430
Apartment price, EUR 89,918
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 105.2
Price per m², EUR 1,493
Apartment price, EUR 157,018
Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², EUR
Property cost, EUR
Apartments Apartment
Area, m² 31.2
Price per m², EUR 1,662
Apartment price, EUR 51,763
New building location
Kobuleti, Georgia

