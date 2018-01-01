  1. Realting.com
About the complex

The White Square Mindeli is a new residential complex located in the Saburtalo district of Tbilisi, on Dzotsi Street 2. This expansive development from White Square (W2) consists of six blocks and will offer a mix of two 14-story buildings, a 15-story building, and three 22-story buildings. Each of these buildings will offer over 100 individual apartments, alongside a variety of spaces designed for commercial or office use.

The design of the project White Square Mindeli, has been carefully created with all of the modern residents’ needs in mind, targeting young couples, tenants, students, and larger families. The apartments will be available for investment starting from 53 square meters.

White Square Mindeli is set to offer a range of services and amenities to enhance the living experience, including:

– Children’s playgrounds
– Sports facilities
– Recreational areas
– Cafés
– Restaurants
– Beauty salons

By investing in this project you will get the apartments in White Frame condition. The company responsible for the construction — BK Construction (a reputable development force in Georgia) — will ensure quality and expertise during the whole process of development.

Features

  • Security
  • Gym
  • Individual heating
  • Rough finish
  • Fenced area
  • Parking
  • Elevator
  • Online tour
Property Parametres
Class
Class
Premium class
Type of new building construction
Type of new building construction
Monolithic
The year of construction
The year of construction
2025
Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², EUR
Apartment price, EUR
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 64.9 – 71.0
Price per m², EUR 815 – 1,004
Apartment price, EUR 57,883 – 65,178
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 77.7 – 112.6
Price per m², EUR 905 – 940
Apartment price, EUR 71,066 – 105,830
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 112.4 – 139.5
Price per m², EUR 807 – 888
Apartment price, EUR 99,779 – 112,579
Apartments 5 rooms
Area, m² 192.6
Price per m², EUR 931
Apartment price, EUR 179,328
New building location
Tbilisi, Georgia

