Cube in Batumi

About the complex

The brand new complex CUBE is a perfect combination of luxury, style, and elegance, developed by Metropol in Batumi. The complex is strategically located at 9 Zhiuli Shartava Avenue, which allows it to offer breathtaking city views on one side and the amazing blue horizon of the Black Sea on the other.

The CUBE complex will offer its guests amazing holiday conditions by offering world-class infrastructure in a place with a long season of warm weather. The beach and the main tourist walking zones of the city are located not far away from the complex and thanks to its modern architecture, this project boasts the highest ROI in the city. Not only the exterior design of the building but also the interior modern style and spacious design are complemented by sophisticated neutral palettes, and the relaxing and luxurious shapes and layers are further enhanced by floor-to-ceiling windows providing ample natural light and expansive city and sea views.

The investment complex offers a wide range of outstanding apartments, from cozy studios to apartments with one, two, and three bedrooms, all equipped with exceptional amenities. The guests will have an opportunity to enjoy a 200m2 swimming pool, the complex will also offer a children’s playground, a living room with a library, summer cafes, restaurants, a gym and yoga studio, and of course the conference rooms designed for business meetings.

Property Parametres
Class
Class
Premium class
The year of construction
The year of construction
2026
Finishing options
Finishing options
Finished
Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², EUR
Apartment price, EUR
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 43.7
Price per m², EUR 1,454
Apartment price, EUR 63,528
Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², EUR
Property cost, EUR
Apartments Apartment
Area, m² 38.3
Price per m², EUR 1,973
Apartment price, EUR 75,558
Apartments Studio apartment
Area, m² 35.9
Price per m², EUR 1,817
Apartment price, EUR 65,237
New building location
Batumi, Georgia
Infrastructure nearby
Sea 300 m
Shopping center 100 m

Other complexes
Residential complex Orbi Residence
Residential complex Orbi Residence
Batumi, Georgia
from
€35,889
Area 22–43 m²
7 properties 7
Agency: Geo Estate
Orbi Residence is a 35-story complex located 100 meters from the sea. The complex has a fitness, swimming pool, restaurant, and management company.
Residential complex Subtropic Residence
Residential complex Subtropic Residence
Batumi, Georgia
from
€29,502
Area 26–798 m²
13 properties 13
Completion date: 2024
Agency: Geo Estate
  20-story apartment complex Construction completion — April 2024 First-line location, 120 meters to the sea Apartments total — 247 / Apartments per floor — 13   INFRASTRUCTURE   Playroom Reception Private beach Beach restaurant ​Concierge service Commercial spaces Underground parking Apartment management company   TECHNICAL   Free layout 2 large elevators Fire safety system Panoramic windows The complex has gas Aluminum door/window Balconies made of aluminum All apartments with sea view   APARTMENTS CONDITION   White Walls: ​ Wiring  Floor screed  Heating troughs  Finished balcony  Entrance iron door Plastered partitions Aluminum door/window  Risers (water, gas, sewage)   The turnkey option will be available at an extra charge in the late construction stages!     DISTANCE   Sea — 120 m Botanical Garden — 1.5 km Batumi — 2 km / Old city — 6 km Kobuleti — 20 km Turkey — 25 km Ski resort (Goderdzi) — 114 km Tbilisi — 365 km
Apartment building Compact House
Apartment building Compact House
Batumi, Georgia
from
€35,200
Area 43 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2025
We present to you the new project — « Compact House » in Batumi, in one of the most active areas of the city, with well-equipped infrastructure. The complex consists of 6 floors, where the following will be presented: Concierge service; Supermarket; Built terrace; Built-up yard; Commercial premises; 24 hour security. Completion of construction of the facility in April 2025 External infrastructure: Dental Clinic Restaurants, bars Supermarkets School Sea within walking distance Bazar Hoppa On sale were apartments ranging from 52 to 101 square meters on 5 and 6 floors, the rest has already been sold out or under armor. Price sq m from 750 $ Contact us for a project presentation.
