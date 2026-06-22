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Apartments with garden for sale in Mtskheta-Mtianeti, Georgia

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2 bedroom apartment in Kobuleti, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 12/26
RenaissanceLocated in Kobuleti, 1st line 30 m from the seaThe Renaissance is another innovat…
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Zvezda
Languages
Русский
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Cottage 2 bedrooms in , Georgia
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Cottage 2 bedrooms
, Georgia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
$230,000
VAT
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 25/27
For sale studio with direct sea views in a black frame.LCD New Boulevard is a modern residen…
$30,000
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Billion Dollar BeautiesBillion Dollar Beauties
1 bedroom apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 32/35
$145,000
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Agency
Integrated Real Estate Services
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 12/26
Residential complex REDNew boulevard, Metro City, 490m to MoraHouse of business-clucca, for …
$74,036
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Zvezda
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Русский
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1 bedroom apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 6/6
$75,000
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TekceTekce
1 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 13/27
Valance HouseOld city Vazha Pshavela street, the best place for a new residential house of b…
$57,378
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Zvezda
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Русский
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1 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 12/14
SUMMER* The apartment is located in Batumi, New Boulevard, 700m to the sea, 1km to the airpo…
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Zvezda
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Batumi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 11/20
📍 ул. 🏢 11 ☀️ Солне🔹 Сту🔹 🔹 — у💰
$60,000
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Agency
FreeDom
Languages
Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Kobuleti, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Floor 3/25
Pullman* LCD is located - Tsikhisdziri, 20 km from Batumi, 3 km from the city of Kobuleti. N…
$156,646
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Zvezda
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Русский
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1 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 21/36
Apartment for sale in the center of Batumi, in a new developed area. Near the Alley of Heroe…
$66,000
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Zvezda
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2 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 4/14
SUMMER *The apartment is located in Batumi, New Boulevard, 700 m from the sea, 1 km from the…
$98,569
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Zvezda
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Русский
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