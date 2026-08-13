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Residential properties for sale in Lentekhi Municipality, Georgia

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1 property total found
4 bedroom house in Kutaisi — Tsqaltubo — Tsageri — Lentekhi — Lasdili, Georgia
4 bedroom house
Kutaisi — Tsqaltubo — Tsageri — Lentekhi — Lasdili, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 310 m²
Floor 3/3
#19236529Villa, located at the foot of Stara Planina, among greenery and beautiful nature, i…
$199,803
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Properties features in Lentekhi Municipality, Georgia

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