  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Lanchkhuti Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Lanchkhuti Municipality, Georgia

5 bedroom house in Lanchkhuti, Georgia
5 bedroom house
Lanchkhuti, Georgia
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 373 m²
Number of floors 2
2-storied new-constructed private house in Grigoleti, located on a 396 sq.m. land, house are…
$250,000
