Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Kobuleti
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Sea view

Seaview Houses for Sale in Kobuleti, Georgia

House Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
6 bedroom house in Kobuleti, Georgia
6 bedroom house
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
In the region of Georgia, in Adjara, Kobuleti, in the best location of the city, 200 meters …
$190,000
Leave a request
House in Kobuleti, Georgia
House
Kobuleti, Georgia
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
Distance to sea 50 m In Kobuleti, a detached private two-story house is for sale, in close…
$250,000
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Kobuleti, Georgia
5 bedroom house
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 3
A house is for sale in Kobuleti with 5 bedrooms, 2 living rooms, a kitchen, and a dining roo…
$220,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go