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Apartments near golf course for sale in Kobuleti, Georgia

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1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Kobuleti, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 8/28
Wellness Resort Swiss Clinic 5* KOBULETI20% down payment = 12,200 USDStudio 35 m2 - $61,000 …
$24,797
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