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Apartments with garage for sale in Kobuleti, Georgia

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studios
14
1 BHK
21
2 BHK
12
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1 property total found
1 room studio apartment in Kobuleti, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 4/8
Price on request
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