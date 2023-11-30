Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Residential
  4. Kobuleti Municipality
  5. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Kobuleti Municipality, Georgia

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Chakvi, Georgia
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Chakvi, Georgia
Rooms 6
Area 151 m²
Number of floors 2
€145,374
Leave a request
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Kobuleti, Georgia
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 238 m²
Number of floors 2
€186,260
Leave a request
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view in Chakvi, Georgia
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view
Chakvi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
Number of floors 3
Spring Village Batumi is a comfort-class property in a respectable new-generation resort vil…
€122,659
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Kobuleti Municipality, Georgia

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir