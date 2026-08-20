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Townhouses in Kobuleti Municipality, Georgia

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2 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Chakvi, Georgia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Chakvi, Georgia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
Description of object: This modern townhouse offers an attractive combination of privacy, co…
$246 326
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Kobuleti, Georgia
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Kobuleti, Georgia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 238 m²
Number of floors 2
Royal Residence Botanico is an elite investment property in the resort of Chakvi, which prov…
$205 000
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Properties features in Kobuleti Municipality, Georgia

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