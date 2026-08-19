Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Kobuleti Municipality
  4. Short-term rental
  5. Apartment

Apartments for daily rent in Kobuleti Municipality, Georgia

;
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Chakvi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Chakvi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 2/3
Cozy apartment in Dreamland Oasis, Chakvi, one of the best resort complexes on the coast of …
$120
per night
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Private seller
Languages
Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go