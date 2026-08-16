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Long term studios for rent in Kobuleti Municipality, Georgia

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1 property total found
1 room studio apartment in Tsikhisdziri, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Tsikhisdziri, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 5/12
A new studio for rent in Bamboo Beach complex. Agreement for 6-12 months, initial payment…
$600
per month
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