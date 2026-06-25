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Apartments for monthly rent in Khelvachauri Municipality, Georgia

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2 bedroom apartment in Makhinjauri, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Makhinjauri, Georgia
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
#Apartment for a year2+1 for $820mahinjauri100 sq.9th floorCentral heating2 bedrooms brightY…
$820
per month
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Agency
Estate Batumi Jylia
Languages
Русский
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