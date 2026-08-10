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Residential properties for sale in Keda Municipality, Georgia

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1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Kokotauri, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Kokotauri, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 5
$63,000
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