Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Residential
  4. Keda Municipality

Residential properties for sale in Keda Municipality, Georgia

1 property total found
1 room apartment in Kokotauri, Georgia
1 room apartment
Kokotauri, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 5
€57,789
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Keda Municipality, Georgia

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir