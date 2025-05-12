Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Kazbegi Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Kazbegi Municipality, Georgia

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
5 bedroom house in Stepantsminda, Georgia
5 bedroom house
Stepantsminda, Georgia
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 2
2-storied 320 sq m private house is for sale in Kazbegi region, Stepantsminda, a solid house…
$250,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Kazbegi Municipality, Georgia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go