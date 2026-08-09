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Hotels for sale in Kazbegi Municipality, Georgia

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2 properties total found
Hotel 3 000 m² in Gudauri, Georgia
Hotel 3 000 m²
Gudauri, Georgia
Rooms 70
Bathrooms count 10
Area 3 000 m²
Number of floors 5
Operating hotel for sale in the most popular and comfortable ski resort of Georgia - Gudauri…
$3,90M
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Hotel 1 060 m² in , Georgia
Hotel 1 060 m²
, Georgia
Rooms 17
Area 1 060 m²
Number of floors 3
Hotel for sale in the ski resort of Gudauri. The hotel has 17 rooms.The hotel is located in …
$1,34M
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