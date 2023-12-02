Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Land
  4. Kaspi Municipality

Lands for sale in Kaspi Municipality, Georgia

1 property total found
Plot of land in Kaspi, Georgia
Plot of land
Kaspi, Georgia
1400 sq.m. land for sale in Kaspi region, Teladgori village, agricultural, near the land the…
€26,991
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir