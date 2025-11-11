Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Kakheti
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Garden

Townhouses with garden for sale in Kakheti, Georgia

1 property total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Kisiskhevi, Georgia
3 bedroom townthouse
Kisiskhevi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 286 m²
Number of floors 3
A premium-class gated residential complex that combines comfort, sustainability, and a profi…
$330,000
