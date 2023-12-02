Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Imereti, Georgia

1 property total found
Commercial 4 bathrooms with furniture, with internet, with electricity in Rodinauli, Georgia
Commercial 4 bathrooms with furniture, with internet, with electricity
Rodinauli, Georgia
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 500 m²
Available for sale !!! Operating dairy factory !!! Cheese produ…
€174,431
per month
Mir