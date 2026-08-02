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Short-term rental cottages in Guria, Georgia

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Cottage 3 bedrooms in Shekvetili, Georgia
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Cottage 3 bedrooms
Shekvetili, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
We offer for rent a spacious two-storey cottage in the most picturesque area of Shekvetilli …
$250
per night
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