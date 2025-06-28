Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Guria
  4. Long-term rental
  5. House

Monthly rent of houses in Guria, Georgia

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
4 bedroom house in Shemokmedi, Georgia
4 bedroom house
Shemokmedi, Georgia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 2
For rent a house with two bedrooms of 400 square meters. m.In the village of Shemokmedi, Ozu…
$930
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go