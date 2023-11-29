Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Land
  4. Guria

Lands for sale in Guria, Georgia

2 properties total found
Plot of land in Shekvetili, Georgia
Plot of land
Shekvetili, Georgia
SOLUTION Land non-agricultural land 112256 sq.m The site is located in a resort village wit…
€16,35M
Plot of land in Ozurgeti, Georgia
Plot of land
Ozurgeti, Georgia
Area 634 m²
634 sq.m. land for sale in Ozurgeti region, Kaprovani, near the sea
€31,801
