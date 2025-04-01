Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Gori Municipality
  4. Land

Lands for sale in Gori Municipality, Georgia

4 properties total found
Plot of land in Variani, Georgia
Plot of land
Variani, Georgia
For sale is a 5,694 sq.m. plot of land with a capital construction and a fenced area of ​​1,…
$17,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Service Line
Languages
English, Русский
Plot of land in Tortiza, Georgia
Plot of land
Tortiza, Georgia
7,454 sq.m. agricultural land plot for sale in Gori, village Tortiza.
$17,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Service Line
Languages
English, Русский
Plot of land in Ghvarebi, Georgia
Plot of land
Ghvarebi, Georgia
Farm with land plot for sale in Gori, village Ghvarebi. Agricultural land area: 1,000 sq.m.…
$14,498
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Service Line
Languages
English, Русский
Plot of land in Akhaldaba, Georgia
Plot of land
Akhaldaba, Georgia
Area 4 774 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale in Gori, in the village of Akhaldaba, 3,817 sq.m agricultural land, with a trout fa…
$37,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Service Line
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes