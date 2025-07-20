Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Gori Municipality
  4. Commercial
  5. Investment

Investment Properties for Sale in Gori Municipality, Georgia

Investment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
FOR SALE!!! OPERATING MODERN FRUIT JUICE BOTTLING FACTORY — FULLY EQUIPPED, READY BUSINESS in Gori, Georgia
FOR SALE!!! OPERATING MODERN FRUIT JUICE BOTTLING FACTORY — FULLY EQUIPPED, READY BUSINESS
Gori, Georgia
FOR SALE!!! OPERATING MODERN FRUIT JUICE BOTTLING FACTORY — FULLY EQUIPPED, READY BUSINESS …
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go