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Residential properties for sale in Gori, Georgia

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1 property total found
6 bedroom house in Evdoshvili St, Georgia
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6 bedroom house
Evdoshvili St, Georgia
Rooms 15
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 448 m²
Number of floors 2
Historical Estate for Sale in Central Gori, Georgia. High Investment& Commercial Potential! …
$257,808
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