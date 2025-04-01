Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Gardabani Municipality
  4. Land

Lands for sale in Gardabani Municipality, Georgia

4 properties total found
Plot of land in Zemo Teleti, Georgia
Plot of land
Zemo Teleti, Georgia
22,800 sq.m agricultural land for sale in Gardabani, in the village of Teleti.
$53,000
Plot of land in Gardabani, Georgia
Plot of land
Gardabani, Georgia
5,000 sq.m agricultural land for sale in Gardabani, village Martkopi. The plot can be used …
$28,000
Plot of land in Norio, Georgia
Plot of land
Norio, Georgia
In Gardabani, 5,000 sq.m agricultural land for sale in the village of Norio.
$23,000
Plot of land in Gardabani, Georgia
Plot of land
Gardabani, Georgia
7,500 sq.m agricultural land for sale in Martkopi, the road goes to the plot and there is el…
$62,000
