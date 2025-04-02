Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Dusheti Municipality, Georgia

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
Hotel 908 m² in Kvariati, Georgia
Hotel 908 m²
Kvariati, Georgia
Rooms 15
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 908 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale is a unique hotel in Kvariati, located on a picturesque mountain next to the waterf…
$2,00M
Commercial property 129 m² in Tbilisi, Georgia
Commercial property 129 m²
Tbilisi, Georgia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 129 m²
Floor 2/9
Description: Office commercial space for sale or rent in Isani, Telavi Street. In a newly bu…
$750
Commercial property 40 m² in Tbilisi, Georgia
Commercial property 40 m²
Tbilisi, Georgia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/5
Stained-glass commercial space for rent in Digomi, near Robakidze Avenue. Total area: 40 m2.…
$500
Commercial property 25 m² in Tbilisi, Georgia
Commercial property 25 m²
Tbilisi, Georgia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 1/10
Description: Stained glass, commercial space on Nutsubidze Street, Saburtalo, for immediate …
$32,000
Commercial property 300 m² in Tbilisi, Georgia
Commercial property 300 m²
Tbilisi, Georgia
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Floor 1/7
Stained-glass commercial space for rent on Baratashvili Street. In an old building, on the 1…
$2,800
Commercial property 850 m² in Tbilisi, Georgia
Commercial property 850 m²
Tbilisi, Georgia
Bathrooms count 4
Area 850 m²
Floor 3/3
Available for sale !!! Office space at the intersection of Leonidze_Machabli streets. Old bu…
$1,20M
Office 580 m² in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office 580 m²
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 5
Area 580 m²
Number of floors 1
580 sq.m. office space, 3-storied private house for rent in Mtatsminda-Sololaki, on Kakabadz…
$6,000
Commercial property 156 m² in Tbilisi, Georgia
Commercial property 156 m²
Tbilisi, Georgia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 156 m²
Floor 1/9
Description: Stained glass type office space for rent in Saburtalo, Nutsubidze Street. Total…
$2,500
Commercial property 62 m² in Tbilisi, Georgia
Commercial property 62 m²
Tbilisi, Georgia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 1/12
Description: Commercial office space for immediate sale in Didi Dighomi, on Giorgi Maghishni…
$46,000
Hotel 1 350 m² in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel 1 350 m²
Batumi, Georgia
Area 1 350 m²
Number of floors 4
Excellent Hotel for Family Holidays in Gonio, Batumi! ? Cozy Family Hotel with Swimming Pool…
$1,60M
Commercial property 425 m² in Tbilisi, Georgia
Commercial property 425 m²
Tbilisi, Georgia
Bathrooms count 2
Area 425 m²
Floor 1/12
With exclusive rights !!! Available for sale !!! Commercial retail space on Dadiani, total a…
$830,000
Commercial property 60 m² in Tbilisi, Georgia
Commercial property 60 m²
Tbilisi, Georgia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/5
3-room commercial space for sale or rent, 30 meters from Chavchavadze in Vake, total area fr…
$160,000
