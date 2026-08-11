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Studios with garden for sale in Chakvi, Georgia

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1 property total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Chakvi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Chakvi, Georgia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Clarify the promotional offers!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availability…
$126,684
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КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
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