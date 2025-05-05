Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Chakvi
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Sea view

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Chakvi, Georgia

1 bedroom apartment in Chakvi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Chakvi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 15/19
$88,000
1 bedroom apartment in Chakvi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Chakvi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
Floor 8/19
$220,000
