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Apartments with garden for sale in Chakvi, Georgia

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2 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Chakvi, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Chakvi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 102 m²
Floor 6/19
Dream LandThe complex on the 1st line from the sea is located in Chakvi, to Batumi 9 km, to …
$237,000
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Agency
Zvezda
Languages
Русский
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1 bedroom apartment in Chakvi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Chakvi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 9/25
Apartment 1+1 with an area of 65.5 sq.m. on the 9th floor in a complex with ready-made infra…
$134,147
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