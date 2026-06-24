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Apartments with garage for sale in Chakvi, Georgia

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studios
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1 BHK
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2 BHK
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1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Chakvi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Chakvi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 9/25
Apartment 1+1 with an area of 65.5 sq.m. on the 9th floor in a complex with ready-made infra…
$134,147
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