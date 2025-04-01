Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Borjomi
  4. Residential
  5. Studio apartment
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Studios for Sale in Borjomi, Georgia

Studio apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
1 room studio apartment in Borjomi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Borjomi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 5/5
For sale is a two-room renovated apartment in Bakuriani, in the 9th passenger building, on t…
$44,000
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Borjomi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Borjomi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 5/5
A studio-type, 33 sq m renovated apartment is for sale in Bakuriani, in "Passenger" Building…
$35,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes