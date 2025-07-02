Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Bolnisi Municipality
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Bolnisi Municipality, Georgia

1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in , Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 46/50
For sale a beautiful 2-room apartment with designer repair area of 66.8 sq.m. The apartment …
$359,818
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Sea inside
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Bolnisi Municipality, Georgia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go