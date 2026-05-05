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Monthly rent of seaview flats and apartments in Batumi, Georgia

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1 bedroom apartment in Batumi, Georgia
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1 bedroom apartment
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 18/18
Fully furnished 2-room apartment with a beautiful view of Kaczyński Park and the sea. It fea…
$500
per month
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