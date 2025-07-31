Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Bakuriani
  4. Residential
  5. Studio apartment
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Studios for Sale in Bakuriani, Georgia

1 property total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Bakuriani, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Bakuriani, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 3/5
Urgent sale of the studio in Bakuriani. right at the pacifier. New complex. Heating is ce…
$33,000
