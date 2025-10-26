Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Bakuriani
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Terrace

Terraced Houses for sale in Bakuriani, Georgia

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage 6 rooms in Bakuriani, Georgia
Cottage 6 rooms
Bakuriani, Georgia
Rooms 6
Area 127 m²
Number of floors 2
Two-story cottage for sale in Bakuriani Area: 127 sq m in black frame condition Location…
$120,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go