Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Bakuriani, Georgia

3 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Bakuriani, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Bakuriani, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 3/5
Urgent sale of the studio in Bakuriani. right at the pacifier. New complex. Heating is ce…
$33,000
1 bedroom apartment in Bakuriani, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Bakuriani, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 3/3
For sale 2-room, residential apartment in black frame condition in Borjomi. Apartment N24 …
$45,000
3 room apartment in Bakuriani, Georgia
3 room apartment
Bakuriani, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 4/4
Apartment for sale in the building "Mziuri Valley" in Bakuriani, 61 sq.m. The space include…
$53,900
