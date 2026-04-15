Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Autonomous Republic of Adjara
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Villa

Monthly rent of villas in Autonomous Republic of Adjara, Georgia

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Long-Term Villa Rental in Batumi in Shua Makhinjauri, Georgia
Long-Term Villa Rental in Batumi
Shua Makhinjauri, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
▪️ A stunning villa is available for long-term rent, set on a 5,800 sq. m estate surrounded …
$2,000
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go