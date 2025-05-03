Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Autonomous Republic of Adjara
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Shop

Monthly rent of shops in Autonomous Republic of Adjara, Georgia

1 property total found
Shop 90 m² in Batumi, Georgia
Shop 90 m²
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 2
A premises of 90 sq.m     with finished finishes. Near the hop market. It is designed for an…
$730
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go