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Long term penthouses for rent in Autonomous Republic of Adjara, Georgia

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1 property total found
2 bedroom penthouse in Batumi, Georgia
2 bedroom penthouse
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 126 m²
Floor 12/12
Luxury 2-bedroom penthouse for rent with a lease agreement for 6–12 months, on the 12 floor,…
$1,300
per month
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