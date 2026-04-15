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Monthly rent of hotels in Autonomous Republic of Adjara, Georgia

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1 property total found
Hotel for rent in Batumi in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel for rent in Batumi
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 25
Area 1 200 m²
Number of floors 6
Hotel in Batumi for rent (whole building). Number of rooms: 25 Infrastructure • restaur…
$8,333
per month
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