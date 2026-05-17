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Terraced Mansions for sale in Autonomous Republic of Adjara, Georgia

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1 property total found
Mansion 7 bedrooms in Batumi, Georgia
Mansion 7 bedrooms
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 12
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 910 m²
Number of floors 3
🏡 Exclusive Proposal | Premium Class ResidenceFor sale is an elite 3-storey mansion with an …
$2,00M
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Properties features in Autonomous Republic of Adjara, Georgia

with Swimming pool
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